Contrasting Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and biote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.78) -1.65 biote $164.96 million 2.45 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

biote has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -45.70% -40.76% biote N/A -32.04% 10.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of biote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 0 3.00 biote 0 0 5 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 923.89%. biote has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 76.27%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than biote.

Summary

biote beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

