Cormark Cuts Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$3.40

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.05.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SOT.UN stock opened at C$2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.31. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

About Slate Office REIT

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

