Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $3.16 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.16 billion and $83.79 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $11.03 or 0.00038966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00061969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017781 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001205 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

