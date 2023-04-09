Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $8,343,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $485.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.15. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

