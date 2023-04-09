Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 141,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,222. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.