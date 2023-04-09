Courage Miller Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 58,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 225,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $99.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.60.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

