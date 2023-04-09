Courage Miller Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 2.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,818,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,959 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 497,132 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,658,000. Wealth CMT raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 1,103,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 109,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 420,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 430,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.