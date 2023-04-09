Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.63.

Criteo Stock Up 0.8 %

Criteo stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. Criteo has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Criteo news, Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,203,791.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,698 shares of company stock worth $3,353,488 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Featured Articles

