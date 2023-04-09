Critical Review: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) & Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cheesecake Factory pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Cheesecake Factory pays out 130.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FAT Brands pays out -7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FAT Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cheesecake Factory and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 4 9 1 0 1.79 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and FAT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $3.30 billion 0.52 $43.12 million $0.83 40.41 FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.23 -$126.19 million ($7.66) -0.75

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 1.31% 22.89% 2.76% FAT Brands -30.99% N/A -6.56%

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats FAT Brands on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items. The North Italia segment specializes in Italian cuisine. The Other FRC segment includes brands acquired from Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Other segment consists of the Flower Child brand, along with other businesses. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas Hills, CA.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

