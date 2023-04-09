Critical Survey: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -4,697.76% -36.09% -33.77% Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -26.15% -23.87%

Volatility & Risk

TuSimple has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 4 5 2 0 1.82 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TuSimple and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

TuSimple presently has a consensus price target of $15.19, indicating a potential upside of 1,115.00%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of TuSimple shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and Aurora Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 44.83 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -0.62 Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 21.72 -$1.72 billion ($1.51) -0.83

TuSimple has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuSimple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats TuSimple on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

