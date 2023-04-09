Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $58.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

CUBI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $551.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

