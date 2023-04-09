Decentraland (MANA) One Day Volume Hits $62.86 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002122 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $62.86 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

