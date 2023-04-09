Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Trimmed by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 3.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $369.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

