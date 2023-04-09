DeFiChain Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $339.72 million and $5.68 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,003,275,725 coins and its circulating supply is 685,643,235 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

