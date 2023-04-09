Dero Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 3% against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $111.49 million and $311,653.55 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00029742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,890.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00321110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.76 or 0.00569216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00072691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.20 or 0.00445319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,784 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.