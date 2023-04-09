DeversiFi (DVF) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $85.75 million and approximately $13,554.66 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

