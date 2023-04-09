Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Dollar General has increased its dividend by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $12.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $212.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.59. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

