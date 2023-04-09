Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.22.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 58,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,528 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
