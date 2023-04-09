Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 138.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 58,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,528 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

