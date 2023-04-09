Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

EBMT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.1 %

EBMT opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.