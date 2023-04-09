Edgio (EGIO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th.

Edgio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGIO opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $159.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. Edgio has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.48.

Institutional Trading of Edgio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth $2,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edgio Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGIO. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 target price on Edgio in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

