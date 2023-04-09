Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edison International Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Edison International stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

