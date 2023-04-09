Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.14.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.03. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

