Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.80. 551,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.69. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

