Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.94. 13,659,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,435,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

