Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 495,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,789. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.