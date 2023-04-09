Emocoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,966.71 (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Emocoin has a market capitalization of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emocoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Emocoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Emocoin

Emocoin was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

