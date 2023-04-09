Energi Market Cap Tops $12.71 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $12.71 million and $82,663.27 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00062302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,416,166 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

