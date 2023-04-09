ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ENI will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4664 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ENI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ENI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $388,804,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

