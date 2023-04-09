EOS (EOS) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $92.49 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004657 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003948 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001191 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,748,019 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,760,244 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

