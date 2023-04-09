Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.94.

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

EQIX stock opened at $711.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $704.74 and a 200-day moving average of $658.82.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.