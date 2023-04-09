Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Stock Position Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $23,880,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ETD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.38. 120,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,730. The firm has a market cap of $668.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

