Ethereum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.88 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,839.35 or 0.06591377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $221.56 billion and approximately $5.88 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00062225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

