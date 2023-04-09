European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.
EWCZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.
European Wax Center Price Performance
EWCZ stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. European Wax Center has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.