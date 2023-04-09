European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

EWCZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

European Wax Center Price Performance

EWCZ stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. European Wax Center has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 15.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

