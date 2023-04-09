Everscale (EVER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.91 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $112.49 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,027,678 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

