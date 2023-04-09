Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after acquiring an additional 696,312 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 631,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 392,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4,245.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

