Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -$552.07 million -0.18 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors $45.49 billion $2.45 billion 10.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -188.42% -91.66% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors -4,074.96% -25.25% -12.05%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors 847 2228 3052 137 2.40

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 36.96%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric rivals beat Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

