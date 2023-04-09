Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FAST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

