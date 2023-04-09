Filecoin Price Hits $5.76 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.76 or 0.00020292 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $160.83 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 413,605,663 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

