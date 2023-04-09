Financial Survey: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) versus Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Signet Jewelers and Maison Luxe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signet Jewelers $7.84 billion 0.42 $376.70 million $6.31 11.41 Maison Luxe $17.64 million 0.07 -$2.30 million ($0.15) -0.05

Signet Jewelers has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe. Maison Luxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signet Jewelers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Signet Jewelers has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Signet Jewelers and Maison Luxe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signet Jewelers 0 3 1 0 2.25 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given Signet Jewelers’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Signet Jewelers is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Profitability

This table compares Signet Jewelers and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signet Jewelers 4.80% 46.64% 10.20% Maison Luxe -56.74% N/A -248.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Signet Jewelers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Signet Jewelers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Signet Jewelers beats Maison Luxe on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H. Samuel and Ernest Jones banners. The Other segment consists of activities related to purchasing and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones and unallocated corporate administrative functions. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

