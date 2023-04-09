First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.4 %

FBP stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.17 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

