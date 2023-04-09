First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1,206.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $538.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FCNCA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $998.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,016.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $749.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $783.56.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 90.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

