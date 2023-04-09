First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,074 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFWM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 674.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 620,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Price Performance

FFWM stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

