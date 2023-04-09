First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Cut to $38.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.62%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,313,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,065,000 after purchasing an additional 211,585 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.