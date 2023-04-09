First Personal Financial Services Acquires 77 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Clorox by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Clorox stock opened at $157.76 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.85.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

