First Personal Financial Services Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $243.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.