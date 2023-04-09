First Personal Financial Services Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

