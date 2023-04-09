First Personal Financial Services Sells 2,236 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises about 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in ANSYS by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 362,501 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in ANSYS by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 53.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,406,000 after acquiring an additional 143,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ANSYS by 72.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 127,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.4 %

ANSS opened at $322.08 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.12 and its 200 day moving average is $257.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.83.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

