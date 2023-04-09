First Personal Financial Services Sells 238 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

