First Personal Financial Services Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Newmont were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Newmont by 1,075.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

