First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

